OHCHR urges de-escalation between Israel, Iran

GENEVA, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Nada Al-Nashif, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, has called for urgent de-escalation between Israel and Iran, expressing deep concern over the targeting of populated areas amid the ongoing hostilities.

She urged both parties to pursue immediate diplomatic dialogue to end the exchange of missile strikes and to seek a peaceful resolution.

Speaking during a session on Iran at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Al-Nashif said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is closely monitoring the situation. She noted reports of thousands of civilians fleeing parts of Tehran following widespread warnings, and cited the latest figures indicating that more than 200 people have been killed in Iran and 24 in Israel so far.

Al-Nashif stressed the need for full adherence to international law by both sides, particularly with respect to protecting civilians in densely populated areas and avoiding attacks on civilian infrastructure. She called on all influential stakeholders to prioritise negotiations.

Meanwhile, Ali Bahraini, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, stated that Israel’s continued indiscriminate attacks on residential areas, along with the targeting of vital supplies and drinking water sources, are directly affecting Iranian civilians.

He warned that Israel’s deliberate targeting of Iran’s nuclear facilities could expose local communities to the risk of serious radioactive contamination.