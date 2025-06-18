Iran launches hypersonic missiles at Israel; Israeli strikes internal security HQ in Tehran

CAPITALS, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Iran launched hypersonic missiles towards Israel today in a new wave of retaliatory strikes, marking the sixth consecutive day of hostilities between the two countries, according to Iranian state television.

The Israeli military confirmed it had detected missile launches from Iran, adding that its air defence systems were actively intercepting the incoming threats.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military announced that it had targeted military facilities in Tehran, including the headquarters of Iran's Internal Security Command, which was reportedly destroyed in the strikes.

Israeli media quoted Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as stating that the Israeli Air Force had successfully demolished the command centre, alongside additional military targets in the vicinity of buildings associated with Iran’s Ministry of Defence.