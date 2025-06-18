UN urges ceasefire between Israel, Iran

NEW YORK, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, has expressed deep concern over the continued military escalation between Iran and Israel.

In a statement issued today, Guterres renewed his call for an immediate de-escalation leading to a ceasefire.

He strongly urged all parties to avoid any further internationalisation of the conflict, saying, "Any additional military interventions could have dire consequences not only for the parties involved, but for the entire region and for international peace and security."

Guterres expressed sorrow over the tragic and unjustified loss of civilian lives, injuries, and damage to homes and vital civilian infrastructure.

He stressed that diplomacy remains the best and only way to address concerns related to Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security issues.

He added that the United Nations Charter remains the shared framework to spare humanity from the scourge of war, urging all member states to fully adhere to the Charter and to international law, including international humanitarian law.