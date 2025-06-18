UNRWA warns of medical supply depletion in Gaza

RAMALLAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned that the health sector in Gaza is facing a critical situation due to the ongoing Israeli attacks.

In a statement issued today, UNRWA indicated that 45 percent of essential medical supplies in Gaza have already been depleted, with nearly a quarter of the remaining stock expected to run out within six weeks.

The agency affirmed that the stock of vital medicines and blood derivatives is on the verge of exhaustion, stressing the urgency of meeting the growing health needs.