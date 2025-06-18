Manchester City defeat Wydad in FIFA Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Manchester City claimed a 2-0 victory over Morocco’s Wydad AC today at Lincoln Financial Field in the opening fixture of Group Seven at the FIFA Club World Cup, currently being held in the United States.

With the win, Manchester City secured their first 3 points, topping the group, while Wydad remain without points.

City’s goals came courtesy of Phil Foden in the 2nd minute and Jérémy Doku in the 42nd minute.

In the same group, Al Ain are set to face Italy’s Juventus in an early morning encounter tomorrow.