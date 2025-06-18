France to launch initiative to resolve Israel-Iran conflict

PARIS, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- French President Emmanuel Macron has instructed Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to put forward an initiative in the coming days, in coordination with close European partners, aimed at proposing a negotiated settlement to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

According to a statement issued by the French presidency, Macron expressed deep concern during a meeting of the Defence and National Security Council at the Élysée Palace over the current escalation, highlighting the increasing Israeli strikes on targets unrelated to Iran's nuclear and ballistic programmes, and the growing number of civilian casualties on both sides.

Macron underscored the urgent need to bring an end to the military operations, the statement added, although no specific details were given on the nature of the diplomatic initiative to be presented by the foreign minister. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister François Bayrou and Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

The president also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take necessary measures to facilitate the departure of French nationals from Iran and Israel.