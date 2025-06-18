Gaza death toll rises to 55,637

RAMALLAH, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to 55,637, the majority of whom are children and women, since 7th October 2023, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The same sources reported that the number of injured has reached 129,880, while many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble, with emergency and civil defence crews unable to reach them.

In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army today continued demolishing Palestinian homes in Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the territory.

Palestinian sources confirmed that bulldozers demolished houses in the Al-Damj neighbourhood and in the eastern part of the camp.