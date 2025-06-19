Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends Khalid bin Sultan City Project launch

SHARJAH, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended on Thursday the launch ceremony of Khalid bin Sultan City at BEEAH Group headquarters.

The project, supervised and developed by BEEAH Group, affirms the pivotal and vital role it plays in supporting the urban development process witnessed by the emirate.

The ceremony began with a film titled "We’re are shaping the next era,” which explored the origins and evolution of BEEAH Group over time, expanding internationally, and transforming it from a small waste management company to a leading global institution exploring how to build a better future for all, offering various services in the fields of sustainability, energy, technology, healthcare, and real estate development.

Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group, revealed that "Khalid bin Sultan City" represents a pivotal milestone for BEEAH in the field of real estate development, considering it a pioneering project that embodies the group's vision to reshape urban life.

He described the project as an expansion of BEEAH's journey to build an integrated system of sustainable solutions in the environment, energy, technology, and healthcare sectors.

Al Huraimel pointed out that thanks to BEEAH's diverse expertise in developing advanced infrastructure, from recycling facilities and environmental communities to clean energy systems and smart facilities, it has been able to embark on urban projects that reshape the future of sustainable living. He emphasised that the city is an extension of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose wise leadership has laid the foundations for sustainability and urban planning in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees then watched a film about Khalid bin Sultan City, which embodies BEEAH's vision for developing smart cities centred on sustainability and human connection. This project is inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, a pioneer in the field of urban design and planning, who left a clear mark on the urban identity of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Nada Taryam, CEO of Real Estate Development at BEEAH, then delivered a speech in which she emphasised that through Khalid bin Sultan City, the group seeks to reimagine urban living and embody its vision of creating smart, sustainable cities that place people at the heart of their priorities. She added that this vision is now being embodied on the ground, through the integration of smart infrastructure with architectural design that celebrates identity, transforming public spaces into platforms for creativity, culture, and human interaction.

Taryam revealed that Zaha Hadid Architects was commissioned to design the master plan, translating the group's vision for the project into designs that combine beauty and innovation, providing an inspiring, experiential environment that enhances quality of life.

The ceremony concluded with a film screening detailing Khalid bin Sultan City, a model for a vibrant community that combines intelligence and sustainability, celebrates human connection, reflects a purposeful design philosophy, and embodies a profound harmony with the environment. The city will span an area of 1.5 kilometers and include 1,500 freehold residential units, commercial units, and spaces dedicated to culture and entertainment. The city will also house BEAAH’s headquarters, which has achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification.

After the ceremony, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah toured the platforms showcasing the details of the Khalid bin Sultan City project, learning about its key features. The city, which is aligned with the directives and vision of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of BEEAH, aims to achieve a zero-waste system based on four key elements: sustainability, technology, culture, and human connection, is a vision that can be realised through the implementation of the project.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed listened to an explanation of the city and its smart infrastructure that adheres to net-zero standards, renewable energy systems, water recycling facilities, and sustainable transportation solutions that support modern lifestyles. Smart technologies also contribute to enhancing infrastructure based on artificial intelligence and providing digital services, ensuring an integrated and seamless urban experience.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the master plan, which aims to create walkable neighbourhoods, facilities that support a healthy lifestyle, and a vibrant community environment that inspires interaction, belonging, and shared growth.

Khalid bin Sultan City is planned to include seven distinct residential neighbourhoods, aiming to build a connected, human-centred community. Each neighbourhood revolves around a central plaza, a vibrant public space designed as a social hub and wellness space, located within a five-minute walking distance. It will also include children's centres and health clinics, in addition to sports facilities and outdoor cafes. At the heart of the project is a 2-kilometre green oasis, forming the city's natural backbone. It will feature jogging and cycling tracks, parks, and shaded plazas.

Khalid bin Sultan City will feature freehold residential units, including villas, townhouses, and apartments, offering a variety of carefully designed living options that combine sustainability, comfort, and modern amenities. Additional details about the availability of available units and community services will be revealed soon during future sales phases.

At the end of the tour, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah received a commemorative shield bearing the design of Khalid bin Sultan City, in appreciation and gratitude from BEEAH Group for his presence at the event.

The launch ceremony was attended by the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Authority; Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Design Centre; and a number of senior officials, heads and directors of local and federal departments and authorities.