Khalifa University soars 25 slots to 177th globally in QS World University Rankings 2026

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has jumped 25 places to be ranked 177th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026, firmly securing a spot among the world’s top 200 universities.

For eight consecutive years, Khalifa University has remained the top institution in the UAE, reinforcing its status as a national leader in higher education and research. In the 2026 edition, the university leads across several key indicators, including 11th in the world for ‘International Faculty,’ top in the UAE for ‘Citations per Faculty’ and ‘Faculty Student Ratio’, affirming its leadership in attracting global talent and producing high-impact scientific research.

The new QS rankings evaluated more than 8,467 universities from across 106 locations, with Khalifa University leading all 12 universities from the UAE, with a ‘Graduate Employment Rate’ of an impressive 94 percent.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said, “As global academic and research landscape evolves, our consistent climb to reach the top 200 in the 2026 QS World University Rankings reinforces Khalifa University’s status as a driving force in science and technology, particularly among researchers and students seeking world-class opportunities closer to home.

The 177th rank remains a testament to our faculty and students whose work continues to make a positive impact, while highlighting our global growing presence. Through our diverse academic community and our expanding international and regional industry collaborations, we are consistently contributing to meeting UAE’s ambitions in knowledge economy leadership.”



