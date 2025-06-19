Ajman Crown Prince, US Consul-General discuss cooperation

AJMAN, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, today received Robert Raines, Consul-General of the United States of America in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the US Consul-General and discussed the strong relations between the two friendly countries and peoples across various fields.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance cooperation across a range of sectors, building on the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and the US, aimed at achieving progress and prosperity for both nations.

For his part, Raines, along with the accompanying delegation, expressed sincere thanks to H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. He praised the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Ajman and the promising opportunities it offers for business success across all sectors.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.