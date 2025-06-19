UAE affirms commitment to strengthening international anti-doping cooperation

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), and Chairman of the Executive Board, met on Wednesday in Dubai with Witold Bańka, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and his accompanying delegation.

Attendees included Dr. Mai Al Jaber, President of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADO), Major General Dr. Mohammed Al Murr and Ahmed Abdul Malik, Board Members of the NOC, and Rafia Al Owais, Vice President of the National Anti-Doping Agency.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 20th Asian and Oceania Anti-Doping Ministers’ Meeting 2025 and addressed several topics of mutual interest within the Olympic and sports movement.

The discussions highlighted the growing importance of anti-doping efforts, which remain among the most pressing challenges facing both the sports and Olympic sectors. This comes in light of the rapid advancements in scientific research and specialised studies, which continue to draw close attention from stakeholders across the global sports ecosystem.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of doping on athletes’ health and the integrity of competitions and the central role played by both national and international agencies in ensuring a fair and transparent sporting environment rooted in principles of justice and equality.

Dr. Al Falasi commended WADA’s pioneering efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting clean and safe sport worldwide. He also affirmed that the UAE has made significant progress in this vital area through the ambitious strategy pursued by the UAE NADO, which features clearly defined goals within a long-term framework to combat the spread of doping, a threat to the future of sport and its noble values.

The two parties also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE, represented by its National Anti-Doping Agency, and WADA.