Department of Health -Abu Dhabi highlights sickle cell awareness efforts

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, affirmed that World Sickle Cell Day, marked annually on 19th June, is a vital occasion to raise awareness about the disease, support patients and their families, and shed light on efforts aimed at reducing its health and social impact.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Mannaei said that sickle cell disease remains a significant public health concern globally, affecting the quality of life for patients and placing long-term pressure on families. "At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we are committed to reshaping that reality through innovation, early detection and personalised care. Our mission is to foster a healthy population, deliver best-in-class care and drive continuous resilience and innovation," she stated.

Dr. Al Mannaei added, "Supported by powerful Artificial Intelligence tools, driven by data and genomic sciences, we are building a system that predicts, prevents and acts.

Our efforts begin with prevention. Through the Premarital Genetic Screening Programme, we empower couples to make informed decisions that help reduce the prevalence of genetic conditions such as sickle cell in future generations."

She went on to say, “We then move to prediction, where we are shifting from a reactive approach to proactive and personalised care approach for sickle cell, by utilizing platforms such as the Emirati Genome Programme. By integrating sickle cell disease in the newly launched Newborn Genetic Screening Programme, we can ensure early detection, timely intervention and healthier outcomes for families across the Emirate.”

Dr. Al Mannaei also praised the introduction of innovative treatments. In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre and global partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the Department has introduced CASGEVY, a CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-editing therapy for patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassaemia. "This marks the first time this cutting-edge treatment is available in the UAE," she said.

She added that, beyond treatment, investment in scientific research remains a top priority. In partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, and through the Research and Innovation Fund, the Department is supporting research that addresses key healthcare priorities. One of the grant awardees received funding for research focused on anaemia and sickle cell disease, examining their impact on healthspan.