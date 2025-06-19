UICCA Launchpad presents circular economy cohort at showcase event in partnership with Ministry of Economy

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Ten climate tech start-ups presented pioneering circular economy solutions at the showcase event for the latest cycle of the Launchpad, hosted by UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), in partnership with the Ministry of Economy.

The UICCA Launchpad is designed to fast-track the growth of climate tech start-ups by providing access to funding, market opportunities, mentorship, and policy guidance. Each cycle targets a critical area of climate action, with this edition dedicated to advancing circular economy solutions that eliminate or repurpose waste across key sectors such as food, water, energy, and infrastructure.

The ten participating companies were selected from over 150 global applicants based on the potential of their climate technologies. These include solutions in decentralised composting, textile upcycling, critical minerals recovery, industrial reuse, food waste management, and circular desalination.

The showcase marked the culmination of an intensive three-month accelerator, during which the participants received expert mentorship, training, and stakeholder engagement opportunities tailored to scaling in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UICCA, said,“True circularity challenges us to fundamentally rethink how our economy is designed, not just to reduce waste, but to regenerate systems and create lasting value. Through the UICCA Launchpad, we are backing the innovators who are turning this vision into reality. Their work is not only transforming industries but laying the groundwork for a future where sustainability and growth go hand in hand. Partnering with the Ministry of Economy allows us to amplify this impact and build the enabling environment needed for these solutions to thrive.”

Maria Hanif Alqassim, Assistant Undersecretary for Policies and Economic Studies Sector at the Ministry of Economy, said, “The Ministry of Economy is proud to serve as the official government partner of the UICCA Circular Economy Launchpad Programme. This initiative reflects the values we champion: cross-sector collaboration, support for scalable innovation, and the advancement of sustainable economic models.

By uniting entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, and industry leaders, the programme aims to reshape our economic systems to be restorative by design. We look forward to working closely with UICCA, the private sector, and all stakeholders to turn this vision into reality.”

The Circular Economy Cycle cohort included: Altera, Cauli, Circa Biotech, Desolenator, Excess Material Exchange, Food with Benefits, Novasensa, Terrax, The Waste Lab, and Yellow Octopus: Circular Solutions. These companies delivered live presentations to an audience of investors, policy stakeholders, and sustainability leaders from across the UAE.

The UICCA Launchpad will continue with upcoming cycles focused on carbon solutions and climate adaptation, further contributing to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for climate innovation.

