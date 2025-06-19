João Almeida wins stage 4 of Tour de Suisse

PIURO, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates' João Almeida claimed an impressive solo victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse on Wednesday, capping a 49-kilometre attack into Piuro, Italy. The Portuguese rider responded strongly after losing time earlier in the race.

Almeida launched his decisive move 1.8km from the summit of the Splügenpass after being set up by his teammates. He distanced Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL) and Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), crossing the line 40 seconds ahead of the chasers.

The win moves Almeida from 18th to 7th in the general classification, now 2 minutes and 7 seconds behind race leader Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ).

“I gave a lot – it was a hard effort with a lot of teamwork and it was nice to finish it off,” said Almeida. “There’s still a long way to go and more time to claw back, but I’m happy with the stage win. We’ll try again tomorrow. It’s a hard stage, but I’m in good shape, and with the Tour de France approaching, that’s a good sign.”

The victory is the 46th of the season for UAE Team Emirates.