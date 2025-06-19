UAE announces open call to design its pavilion at La Biennale di Venezia in 2027

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Pavilion UAE has launched an open call for proposals to curate the United Arab Emirates’ Pavilion at the 20th International Architecture Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia, set to take place from May to November 2027 in Venice, Italy.

Architects, designers, artists, historians, and researchers with experience working or studying in the UAE or the broader MENASA (Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia) region are invited to submit concept proposals that tell an untold story from the UAE’s architectural discourse.

Proposals should reflect the Biennale Architettura’s mission as a global platform for the exchange of ideas, and present a compelling curatorial narrative rooted in local, regional, and global contexts – as well as in dialogue with previous National Pavilion UAE exhibitions.

UAE citizens and residents, as well as international applicants with relevant regional experience and understanding, are eligible to apply individually or as part of a team. Applications are open to everyone including non-UAE residents. For team proposals, at least one member must be based in the UAE.

Angela Migally, Executive Director of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Commissioner of the National Pavilion UAE, said, “The Biennale Architettura is a space for rigorous thought, experimentation, and critical reflection. This open call is an opportunity for curators based in the UAE to engage with global architectural discourse through research that is grounded in local context, and engages with the complexities of the built environment —both in the UAE and beyond.”

Laila Binbrek, Director of the National Pavilion UAE, stated, “The National Pavilion UAE continues its commitment to be a platform for innovative research and cultural exploration from the UAE with global significance. Each year we broaden our outreach with an international open call, inviting global and local voices, invested in the UAE, to contribute to the discourse around architectural practices and its role towards future global challenges.”

The National Pavilion UAE will host information sessions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for interested applicants, with dates to be announced soon.

Applications will close at midnight UAE time (GMT+4) on 30th September 2025. Selected finalists will be invited to submit a full proposal in the second round of the selection process. Full details and submission guidelines are available at http://nationalpavilionuae.org/open-call/.