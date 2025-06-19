SCC approves recommendations to support Sharjah Airport Authority

SHARJAH, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) held its seventeenth and final session for the second ordinary term of its eleventh legislative chapter, during which it approved a set of recommendations to support Sharjah International Airport Authority.

The session, chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, focused on recommendations prepared by the Committee for Drafting Proposals concerning Sharjah International Airport. These recommendations followed discussions held in the Council's 14th session on 22nd May 2025, attended by the Authority’s Chairman and Director along with department representatives.

Council members emphasised the importance of supporting and developing the Airport Authority as a vital gateway for Sharjah and a key driver for economic and tourism growth. They called for enhancing infrastructure, expanding services, and improving operational efficiencies to meet the demands of increased global travel and trade.

Jassim Al Hanaee Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Proposal Drafting Committee, stressed the comprehensive and future-focused nature of the recommendations. He highlighted the need to upgrade services and anticipate rising passenger numbers.

The Council urged continuous development efforts aligned with growth plans. It also stressed the need to grant airport staff the same employment benefits offered to other entities operating within the airport environment.

Recommendations included support for Emiratisation policies and encouraging Emirati graduates to work with companies affiliated with the Authority. It called for specialised training programs to open new career paths in aviation for local youth.

The Council recommended issuing local legislation to manage idle equipment and vehicles within airport facilities, ensuring efficient space usage and minimising operational disruptions due to financially struggling companies.

In future planning, the Council emphasised reviewing growth rates in air traffic and airline rights up to 2050. It suggested evaluating whether to continue expanding the current airport or to consider establishing a new international airport to meet long-term demands.

The Council concluded its session with thanks extended to committee members, participating departments, and individuals who contributed to the recommendations and overall discussions. Vice President Halima Al Owais reviewed key Council achievements during the term.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi praised the Council’s role as a model of consultative governance under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He emphasised national loyalty, collective responsibility, and the importance of continuing progress in future terms.

The session concluded with Secretary General Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan reading Amiri Decree No. (20) of 2025, issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, ordering the end of the second ordinary term of the Council’s eleventh legislative chapter, effective after the completion of the session on 19th June 2025.