Ajman CP, Estonian Ambassador discuss cooperation

AJMAN, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE, at the Ruler’s Court.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the ambassador and reviewed with her bilateral relations between the UAE and Estonia across various fields.

The meeting explored ways to enhance cooperation in different sectors, building on the foundations of friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Estonia, with the aim of advancing mutual prosperity and development.

Ambassador Belovas and her accompanying delegation expressed their appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Ammar for the warm welcome, commending Ajman’s ongoing growth and the promising opportunities it offers across all sectors for business success.

The meeting was attended by several officials in Ajman.