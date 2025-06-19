UAE endeavours to safeguard future generations, promote responsible engagement with technology: Saif bin Zayed

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Digital Wellbeing Council, chaired by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has announced the launch of a new feature by Meta to protect teenagers from inappropriate or unwanted content—the first of its kind in the region.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a digitally empowered development model that enhances quality of life and aligns with the leadership’s vision of fostering a safe and values-driven digital culture.

H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed emphasised that digital wellbeing in the UAE goes beyond infrastructure and smart services to focus on safeguarding future generations and promoting responsible engagement with technology. The aim is to ensure the digital world remains a platform for growth, wellbeing and global leadership.

Launched on Instagram, the feature uses algorithms to detect and restrict harmful content targeting teenagers. It includes tools for parents to monitor digital activity, strengthens privacy settings, and supports psychological and behavioural wellbeing. The feature promotes responsible tech use and contributes to a secure digital environment for future generations.

The feature was introduced during a youth circle attended by H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and senior ministers including Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, along with government officials, Meta representatives, youth and social media influencers.

A user guide was also launched to help parents understand the new feature and engage in meaningful conversations with their children about digital safety.

A roundtable was held with council members, experts and private sector representatives to discuss opportunities for enhancing collaboration, updating digital safety frameworks, and aligning policies with future technological shifts. Topics included improving Instagram’s policies, developing agile digital safety regulations, and supporting national efforts to ensure teenagers’ wellbeing online.

The Digital Wellbeing Council also hosted a workshop for teenagers, parents and influencers to raise awareness about the feature and promote digital safety.

The council’s broader mandate includes tracking global and local digital trends, coordinating national initiatives, reviewing regulatory frameworks, and working with international partners to enhance digital wellbeing and community safety.