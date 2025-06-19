UAE chairs Global Energy Efficiency Alliance

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), announced that it is chairing the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA) for the coming years, following the formation of GEEA’s General Secretariat.

The UAE announced its intention to establish GEEA during the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, in support of the UAE Consensus and the global goal of doubling the energy efficiency improvement rate, from the historical average of 2 percent to over 4 percent annually by 2030.

GEEA reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to placing energy efficiency at the forefront of the international energy and climate agenda. This effort comes at a critical moment, as the world is currently off track, the global energy efficiency improvement rate remains below 1.5 percent annually, and at this pace, the world will fall short of achieving its decarbonisation and net-zero targets.

GEEA complements other high-level initiatives such as the Mission Efficiency partnership, the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group, and regional clean energy platforms. Together, these combined efforts must be mutually reinforcing, not fragmented—ensuring that knowledge, finance, and best practices flow across borders and sectors.

Through chairing this ambitious alliance, the UAE underscores its commitment to spearheading international efforts to enhance energy efficiency across various sectors. The UAE aims to strengthen collaboration among governments, the private sector, financial institutions, and research and innovation centers, thereby accelerating the transition toward more efficient and sustainable energy systems.

In this context, Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, emphasised that the UAE’s chairing of GEEA reflects the international community’s confidence in the country’s ability to lead and coordinate effectively. He noted that GEEA will play a pivotal role in policy development, knowledge and expertise exchange, enhancing access to finance and innovation, and enabling member states to achieve their national and international energy efficiency goals.

Al Olama said, “This alliance serves as a practical and inclusive platform to accelerate the achievement of the global target to double the rate of energy efficiency by 2030, in line with the historic UAE Consensus. We welcome all partners from around the world to join and collaborate for a more efficient and sustainable future. GEEA aims to drive transformative improvements in energy consumption efficiency across key sectors, including buildings, transportation, and industry.”

Last February, the UAE hosted a high-level roundtable during the World Government Summit in Dubai, where the general framework of the alliance was discussed with several countries, international organisations, private sector entities, and financial institutions.