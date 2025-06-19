National CSR Fund signs MoU with Careem to support delivery captains during summer months

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- MAJRA National CSR Fund announces a signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Careem, in the Presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Majra’s Board of Trustees.

The MoU aims to enhance joint cooperation in Careem’s Annual Summer Initiatives to support delivery captains during the UAE’s hottest months.

This year’s campaign expands to offer a broader range of support across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, benefitting over 60,000 delivery captains from different platforms.

These initiatives include the deployment of air-conditioned mobile rest areas and sustainable, solar-powered rest stops. These stations are equipped with temperature control, free Wi-Fi, drinking water, and refreshments. Strategically placed across high-traffic locations, they offer captains a safe and comfortable place to pause and rehydrate during shifts.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, commented, “Summer in the UAE is challenging for those on the road, especially delivery captains. Our summer initiatives were designed to provide tangible, on-the-ground support to make it easier and safer for captains to earn. This year we’re proud to partner with MAJRA National CSR Fund to expand these benefits across the UAE.”

Sarah Shaw, CEO of MAJRA National CSR Fund, said, “The Annual Summer Initiatives is an exceptional campaign that will offer on-the-field support and ensure safety with distinguished services for over 60,000 delivery captains, who face numerous challenges during the hottest times in the summer season. Furthermore, the signing of the MoU with Careem is in line with the ‘Year of Community’ and is part of MAJRA’s initiatives to promote all projects and campaigns that are launched across the UAE.”

Careem is distributing Captain Kits - with towels, water bottles, and hydration supplements. In partnership with Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), Careem will provide free on-ground health screenings at PAD premises throughout the summer.

Captains will also benefit from added hydration and cooling services including free ice cream, fresh fruit juices, and cold water dispensers stationed across key delivery zones.