Multiply Media Group enters UK market with Wildstone partnership

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Multiply Media Group (MMG), a media powerhouse focused on strategic growth and meaningful brand engagement, has announced a strategic landmark long-term partnership with Wildstone, one of the world’s largest owners of outdoor media infrastructure with a portfolio of over 5,400 panels.

This partnership gives MMG, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company Multiply Group, exclusive rights to manage and operate a portfolio of premium digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) sites in central London - marking a significant step in the group’s strategy to create a borderless, tech-enabled media powerhouse. These assets will be commercialised and operated by BackLite Media, a subsidiary of MMG.

Speaking on the announcement, Jawad Hassan, Head of Media and Communications Vertical at Multiply Group, said, "Expanding into the UK marks a pivotal step in MMG’s global growth journey. Our partnership with Wildstone is a key enabler of that ambition, providing us with immediate scale. Positioned as a strategic launchpad into international media markets, London offers the ideal setting for us to deliver meaningful brand experiences across one of the world’s most iconic urban landscapes.”

The first operational asset taken over is the Wandsworth Roundabout, which was among 13 high-traffic sites acquired by Wildstone from Transport for London (TfL) earlier this year. The site features four large-format digital screens and is situated on one of London’s busiest junctions, with bi-weekly impacts of 6.2 million.

James Bicknell, Group CEO of Multiply Media Group, stated, “At MMG, our mission is to shape a future-ready media group rooted in regional strength and global ambition. Partnering with Wildstone deepens our presence in a mature, high-impact market and extends Backlite’s premium inventory beyond the UAE. Through MMG, we are embracing the evolving media landscape that powers dynamic and impactful campaigns — and this collaboration marks an important step in delivering on that promise at a global scale.”

Damian Cox, Global CEO and Founding Partner of Wildstone, added, “We are excited to partner with MMG as they bring their forward-thinking approach to London’s DOOH market. This collaboration reflects our vision to elevate the standards of urban media infrastructure and help deliver more impactful DOOH campaigns for advertisers across London.”

Multiply Media Group was officially launched in June 2025, uniting three of the UAE’s market-leading out-of-home (OOH) companies - BackLite Media, Viola Media and Media 247 - under a single, tech-enabled media powerhouse headquartered in the UAE. The launch took place at the World Out of Home Organisation (WOO) Annual Congress in Mexico City and was marked by a bold global DOOH takeover that illuminated cities and screens worldwide with MMG’s presence.

This international move into London marks MMG’s first major expansion beyond the Middle East, reflecting Multiply Group’s global growth strategy. With a market cap of over US$7.2 billion, Multiply Group continues to build scale and impact across its verticals through disciplined, future-facing investments.

With London as a strategic gateway into Europe, MMG is actively exploring further market entries in other global cities. This expansion sets the stage for new acquisitions, partnerships, and investments that align with MMG’s mandate to reshape the media sector through scale and forward-looking strategies.

MMG will continue to invest in high-potential media assets, catalyse growth through technology and create value-driven synergies across its global portfolio.