Museum of the Future launches 2025 edition of ‘Future Heroes Summer Camp’

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Museum of the Future has announced the return of its Future Heroes Summer Camp for the fourth consecutive year, offering an engaging programme of educational activities, interactive workshops and hands-on experiences for children aged 6 to 13.

Running from 21st July to 7th August 2025, the three-week camp is designed to spark creativity and curiosity, with each week themed around key topics such as sustainability, innovation, space science and entrepreneurship. The camp also focuses on developing essential personal skills and encouraging big-picture thinking.

Children will be grouped by age to ensure developmentally appropriate experiences that keep them actively engaged.

The programme offers real-world challenges and discussions inspired by global issues such as climate change, robotics and business development. Activities include smart application design, robot programming, 3D printing, and sessions with inspiring personalities from various fields.

The camp aligns with the Museum of the Future’s mission to serve as a platform for knowledge and a hub for innovation. It supports Dubai’s broader vision to cultivate future-ready generations equipped with skills in leadership, communication and design thinking.

The Future Heroes Summer Camp invites young minds to explore immersive learning and develop as tomorrow’s changemakers.