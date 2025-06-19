Sharjah Ruler chairs Maritime Academy board meeting

SHARJAH, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Maritime Academy, chaired the board’s meeting on Thursday morning at the academy’s headquarters.

The board approved the graduation of 23 students in the second cohort of the academy, who completed their academic studies and practical training, earning bachelor's degrees in their respective fields.

The board also approved the design of a new endowment building— a residential property spanning 929 square metres— with all proceeds allocated to support the academy.

In addition, a new bachelor's degree in maritime business administration was approved, making it the latest addition to the academy’s programmes. The board also ratified the academic regulation manual and the creation of a new Strategic Planning Department, as part of efforts to gain international recognition for its academic offerings.

The board commended the administrative and academic efforts made recently, especially in enhancing students’ practical training— a key area in helping graduates attain world-class readiness for maritime careers.

The board reviewed various administrative, academic, technical, and social matters. It also examined periodic reports on the academy’s progress, including future plans and updates from internal standing committees. Several directives were issued to further elevate both academic and practical standards.

Dr. Hashim Abdullah bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Chancellor of the Sharjah Maritime Academy, presented a report on the academy’s recent performance, highlighting accomplishments in academic and administrative fields and ongoing implementation of the board’s strategic plans.

He also reviewed efforts in curriculum development and continuous evaluation of programmes to ensure their excellence and alignment with the latest advancements in the academy’s specialised fields. The academy is also focused on providing cutting-edge programmes and training activities alongside academic study.

Attendees included Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW); Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department, Government of Sharjah; Dr. Salah Butti Obaid Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority; Dr. Aisha Mohammed Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research; Dr. Hashim Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Sharjah Maritime Academy; Dr. Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of Khorfakkan University; Dr. Saif Khamis Al Naqbi, Head of the Marine Sciences Wing at Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College; Abdullah Hamad bin Nasser Al Owais, Deputy CEO and Head of Bank Deposits at Sharjah Islamic Bank; Salem Mohammed Al Kindi, member of the Kalba Municipal Council; Dr Jens Uwe Schröder-Hinrichs, Vice President of the World Maritime University in Sweden.