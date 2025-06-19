Sharjah Government Communication Award 2025 welcomes global submissions in four high-impact categories

SHARJAH, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) is inviting global submissions for its 12th edition, welcoming entries across 23 categories, including four high-impact international categories: Best Integrated Communication System, Best Innovation in Government Communication, Best Crisis Communication Strategy, and Best Investment in Soft Power to Support Communication Programmes.

Applications are open until Thursday, 24th July, 2025 via the official portal: https://gca.sgmb.ae/en.

Open to government and private institutions, international organisations and communication professionals, submissions must reflect work initiated or significantly updated within the past two years.

The Best Integrated Communication System category honours organisations that have built innovative systems integrating strategic planning, content development, and resource efficiency to strengthen public trust. Entries will be evaluated on clarity, adaptability, campaign integration, community impact, and leadership in communication.

The Best Innovation in Government Communication category recognises initiatives that anticipate trends and improve communication through technology and creative solutions. Submissions should demonstrate originality, scalability, societal impact, and long-term sustainability.

The Best Crisis Communication Strategy category rewards effective and transparent strategies implemented during crises. The jury will assess speed, accuracy, media use, and the strategy’s long-term social impact in minimising harm and engaging audiences.

The Best Investment in Soft Power category highlights the use of arts, culture, sport, education and media to build influence and support communication goals. Entries must show creativity, impact, sustainability and integration with wider communication strategies.

SGCA promotes communication as a force for public good. Now in its 12th edition, the award received more than 3,800 entries from 44 countries in 2024. It continues to serve as a global benchmark for excellence in government communication, fostering transparency, innovation and public trust.