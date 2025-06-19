ADPHC designated as first WHO collaboration centre in Middle East for emerging respiratory virus research

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has been designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the Middle East’s first Collaborating Centre for Research and Capacity Building in Emerging Respiratory Viruses and Associated Infections, marking a significant milestone in ADPHC's contribution to advancing global health initiatives and safeguarding the health of communities worldwide.

The designation of ADPHC as a WHO Collaborating Centre recognises its impactful initiatives in various health fields, with a focus on combating infectious diseases and improving public health, and is effective until 2028.

As a collaboration centre, ADPHC joins an international network dedicated to supporting WHO programmes at all levels, and will conduct critical research, provide advanced training, and offer technical support to strengthen global capacities in managing emerging respiratory viruses and associated infections.

Throughout the duration of the collaboration, ADPHC will deliver on projects and outputs defined annually, ensuring continuous progress and contributions to global health.

This milestone underscores ADPHC’s role in enhancing global health security and improving responses to emerging health threats.

Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, said, “Respiratory diseases continue to affect people all over the world and can pose serious health risks especially to vulnerable groups. This esteemed designation by the world’s leading health authority is a testament to our unwavering commitment to public health and our proactive approach in addressing global health challenges. We are honoured to collaborate with the WHO to advance our global contribution in combating emerging respiratory viruses through groundbreaking research, advanced training, and strengthened cross-border networks. Through this collaboration, we aim to improve local and global strategies to emerging respiratory viruses and help protect the community through science-led preventative initiatives.”

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean at WHO, stated, “The collaboration with ADPHC is a significant step forward in our collective efforts to address the threats posed by emerging respiratory viruses. ADPHC’s expertise and dedication will be invaluable in our mission to protect global health. We look forward to the impactful work that will be achieved through this partnership.”

Dr. Faisal Al Ahbabi, Acting Executive Director of Infectious Diseases Sector at ADPHC, added, “We are excited to contribute to global efforts in preventing, detecting, and responding to infectious diseases, and we look forward to working closely with the WHO and our partners to make a lasting impact. We are sure that this great milestone will play a pivotal role in supporting our tremendous efforts in public health research, capacity building, raising awareness, and advocating for policies that support global health security and equity”.