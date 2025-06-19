AUS among top 18% internationally ranked higher education institutions

SHARJAH, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- American University of Sharjah (AUS) has achieved its strongest results in the QS World University Rankings, climbing 60 places to reach 272 globally in the 2026 edition released today.

This new position places AUS among the top 18 percent of institutions worldwide—a consistent upward trend since 2018.

The results reflect marked improvements across indicators such as employer reputation, academic reputation and citations per faculty. Globally, AUS ranked third for international faculty and fourth for international student diversity.

Within the UAE, AUS ranked first for employer reputation and international student diversity and second for employment outcomes. It also retained its position among the top three universities nationally overall and made notable progress in academic reputation—rising from the top five to third place. It also maintained its strong standing in the top three nationally for international faculty.

AUS President Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, “This achievement further validates the shared vision to develop AUS as a world-class center of academic excellence, beneficial research and global engagement. Our steady upward trajectory in recent years is the result of targeted investment in our people, collaborations and common purpose. We will continue to grow as a research-intensive institution that’s fully committed to delivering education, competes at an international level and prepares students to lead with insight, intelligence and integrity in a complex world.”

“We are seeing the impact of a clear institutional direction, strong leadership at all levels and the ongoing dedication of our faculty, students and staff to academic and research excellence,” said Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

These latest results also reflect AUS’ recent strategic investments in faculty recruitment, facilities, academic programs and high-impact research and innovation. The university launched six new research centres last year and continues to strengthen its research capabilities, with a focus on delivering real-world impact.

Recent advances have included several patents for a targeted breast cancer therapy using immunoliposomes—tiny, fat-based carriers designed to deliver drugs directly to cancer cells—combined with ultrasound; compact radars for mini drones; and the launch of AUS’ first university spin-off, ClymAct, which leverages blockchain technology to enable transparent carbon trading. Over the past couple of years, AUS has also increased its degree programs by about 33 percent, notably at the doctoral and master’s levels.

“With our comprehensive academic portfolio comprising of 33 undergraduate majors, 48 undergraduate minors, 21 master’s degrees and eight PhDs, 354 world-class faculty members—of which approximately 92 percent hold terminal degrees—and one of the most vibrant and diverse student bodies anywhere in the world, AUS is poised for growth and ready to take a bold step into the next stage of its international higher education journey,” said Chancellor Laursen.