Sharjah Ruler attends graduation of Sharjah Maritime Academy’s second cohort

KHORFAKKAN, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of Sharjah Maritime Academy, attended the graduation ceremony of the Academy’s second cohort on Thursday morning.

The event took place at the Academy’s theatre in Khorfakkan and honoured 23 male and female graduates.

In his speech, Sheikh Sultan congratulated the graduates and their families, expressing equal pride in both the students and their parents. He highlighted the demanding nature of maritime training, praising the graduates for gaining knowledge through challenging real-world experience at sea. He said, “We placed them aboard ships amid labour and danger, yet they lived up to the trust placed in them.”

Sheikh Sultan commended the graduates for completing their practical training without complaint and described this achievement as a personal motivation. He noted the students’ resilience, stating, “Many fear the sound of waves—yet these young men and women endured the sea.”

He emphasised that the success of Sharjah Maritime Academy is the result of collective efforts from families and faculty alike, and announced that postgraduate programmes, including Master’s and PhD degrees, will soon be launched. He also highlighted the Academy’s growing global reputation, with its certifications now accredited by more than ten international institutions.

“Our doors are open to all—whether from the East, the West, or Africa,” he said, adding that this international recognition enhances the standing of the Eastern Region’s cities: Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al Hisn.

Sheikh Sultan concluded by reaffirming Sharjah’s deep connection with science and knowledge, and the emirate’s steady progress in all sectors. “This advancement in standards is one of life’s greatest achievements,” he said.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a Quran recitation and the entrance of the graduates.

Dr Hashem Abdullah bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Director of Sharjah Maritime Academy, addressed the gathering and congratulated Sheikh Sultan on the Academy’s continued progress. He described the event as a milestone in a journey founded on Sheikh Sultan’s vision and support for maritime education.

Dr Al Zaabi reaffirmed the Academy’s commitment to preparing qualified national professionals for the maritime and logistics sector, developing academic and training programmes, and strengthening both local and global partnerships. He praised the dedication of the students and acknowledged Sheikh Sultan’s role in shaping their development and fostering their confidence.

“This cohort is the best testament to Sheikh Sultan’s belief that building human potential is the first step toward building nations,” he said.

Addressing the graduates, Dr Al Zaabi urged them to carry forward their learning into the maritime transport sector and contribute to national development. He also extended heartfelt thanks to the parents and to the Academy’s academic and administrative teams for their vital role in this achievement.

Graduate Taif Al Raisi delivered a speech on behalf of her peers, expressing deep gratitude to Sheikh Sultan for his unwavering support for education and to the professors for their guidance. She also thanked the graduates’ families and congratulated her fellow students on their success.

Sheikh Sultan presented graduation certificates to the 23 graduates of the Bachelor’s programmes in Marine Engineering Technology and Maritime Transport, congratulating them and wishing them continued success.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; along with senior officials, members of the Academy’s Board of Trustees, and the graduates’ families.