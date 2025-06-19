AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 - GI kicks off tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 - GI will kick off tomorrow at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 1,455 male and female athletes representing 86 academies from 77 countries.

The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) and supported by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Running for three days from 20th to 22nd June, the championship is a key fixture in the jiu-jitsu sports calendar. It plays an important role in enhancing competition across various age categories and allows athletes to earn valuable ranking points toward the official AJP world rankings.

The event will feature a lineup of elite international jiu-jitsu athletes, including Brazil’s Bruno Borges, Jefferson Gouto, and Gabriela Pereira, as well as Russia’s Anna Remeneva, alongside a host of emerging talents across different divisions.

The championship will open on Friday with the Masters division for both men and women. On Saturday, 21st June, the competition continues with the Kids and Youth divisions, before concluding on Sunday, 22nd June, with the Amateurs and Professionals categories. The tournament is expected to witness high levels of excitement and intense competition.

The AJP confirmed that the championship is part of its globally recognised tournament series, and that gold medalists will receive 1,000 ranking points, helping boost their standings in the rankings that qualify athletes for major events.

Rodrigo Valerio, Operations Director at AJP, said, “AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 - GI is one of the key stops in the AJP season. We are proud of the international scale of participation, which reflects the growing global trust in Abu Dhabi’s jiu-jitsu ecosystem. Our goal is to provide a world-class competitive environment that supports the development of athletes’ skills.”

In cooperation with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, AJP continues to deliver a professional standard of event organisation that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for jiu-jitsu and supports the identification and development of promising talents, especially in the youth and junior divisions.

The organising committee noted that this year’s edition marks the highest participation rate since the championship’s inception, highlighting the increasing international confidence in tournaments hosted in the UAE and the exceptional organisational readiness of Abu Dhabi’s sports events.