Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation ceremony of 2025 batch at Zayed University

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the concluding ceremony celebrating the Class of 2025, titled "Future Makers", at Zayed University UAE.

The graduation celebrations, held over three days, recognised the accomplishments of 1,503 students from the university’s campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The final day of the ceremonies honoured 66 postgraduate students from seven colleges, along with 224 outstanding students who graduated with distinction and honours in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The event was attended by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development and Chairperson of Zayed University’s Board of Trustees, alongside board members, dignitaries and the graduates’ families.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulated the graduates on their achievements, wishing them continued success and a prosperous future. He urged them to apply the knowledge and skills they had acquired to serve the nation, its leadership, and society at large, and to contribute to shaping a bright future for the UAE.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan received a commemorative gift entitled "Marhaban", a modern sculpture inspired by a verse of poetry by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The artwork blends traditional Arabic calligraphy with contemporary design, reflecting the values of generosity, pride and authenticity.

On the first day of the graduation events, Hajar Al Dhahli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Council, attended as guest of honour and extended congratulations to the graduates of Zayed University, acknowledging the role the institution had played in shaping their intellect and providing them with leadership skills to serve the nation.

Shamma Al Mazrouei also extended her congratulations to the graduates and their families, describing the ceremony as the beginning of a new chapter shaped by the values and education instilled at Zayed University.

In her address to the graduates, she said, “Your values are what distinguish you—not your titles or appearance. Our leaders are role models in integrity, pride in tradition and a spirit of generosity. Your generation is globally recognised for its generosity, deep-rooted values and proud heritage. Today, each of you carries a national asset called skill, an intellectual asset called knowledge, and a moral asset called conduct. Uphold these values, be your most authentic selves, and leave a legacy that embodies the UAE’s love, unity and ambition. The future of the nation is in your hands.”

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Zayed University, Professor Michael Allen, said, “In the Year of the Community, use the skills you have learned, the insights you have gained, and the ambitions you carry—not just to build your professional future, but to build your community. As Zayed University graduates, you possess an extraordinary ability to adapt, grow and redefine yourselves again and again, facing the world not with fear, but with enthusiasm and passion.”

The graduation ceremony highlights Zayed University’s vital role in nurturing and empowering future leaders and in recognising the individual achievements of all its students.