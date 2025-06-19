Ministry of Sports launches ‘Talent Committee Platform’

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Sports has launched the “Talent Committee Platform”, a national initiative overseen by the UAE Committee for Talent and National Sports Support (UAETSS), to transform the way sporting talent is identified and developed across the country.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in Dubai attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports; and Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector and Chairman of the UAETSS. The event brought together leading sports figures, investors, club and federation representatives, and a number of athletes.

The platform serves as a unified access point for all stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, including athletes, coaches, scouts, clubs and educational institutions. Integrated with the Ministry’s Sportifai platform, it enables real-time, data-driven performance tracking and transparent evaluation of athletic development.

Dr. Al Falasi said the launch marks a major milestone in building a smart and sustainable sports system. “The platform supports early-stage talent identification through structured development pathways, digital governance and partnerships. It connects schools, academies, clubs and federations, creating a national framework for performance enhancement and athlete discovery,” he said.

He added that the initiative supports the National Sports Strategy 2031, particularly in increasing the number of Emirati athletes qualifying for the Olympic Games. “Our priority is to establish a sustainable national system to identify and develop talent to the highest level of competitive performance,” he said.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri expressed his appreciation to all sponsors and supporters of the initiative, highlighting the importance of their continued role in empowering athletes and building a strong national sports ecosystem.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum said the platform is central to the Ministry’s digital transformation, integrating analytics and technical assessment with tailored development pathways. “It ensures fair and transparent evaluation, while offering tools to monitor progress and support athletes’ academic and sporting development,” he said. “Through structured training, competition exposure and technical support, the platform ensures balanced growth and prepares athletes for global competition.”

The platform, currently in its pilot phase, will be publicly launched in early July. During the ceremony, 58 standout athletes were announced as the first cohort to join the platform. Selected through rigorous evaluation with federations and scouts, they represent 13 sports: badminton (12 athletes), swimming (7), archery (7), taekwondo (6), athletics (5), chess (5), rowing and sailing (4), fencing (3), shooting (2), golf (2), football (2), table tennis (2), and triathlon (1).

Talent selection followed two tracks: direct nominations by federations and scouting during the School Games finals, supported by PlayerMaker and Precision Football using advanced digital tools.

A presentation showcased the platform’s role in national sports development and outlined registration processes. The event concluded with the Sports Giving Award ceremony, honouring key supporters of the UAETSS.

Gold-tier supporters include MAIR Group, Industries, Al Waha Capital, Dolphin Energy Limited, Al Dhahira Holding Group, HSBC Bank, Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the Economic Balance Council, and the National Marine Dredging Company.

Silver-tier supporters include Etisalat, Lulu Group, Aldar Properties, Seddiqi Holding Group, Binouna Al Gharbia Group, Al Hilal Bank, du, Dr Abduljaleel Abdulrahman Al Bulooki, Al Masaood Company, Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Acron Trading and Transport Company, Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Umair Travel Agency, Apparel Group, Al Baraka International Investment, and Emirates Automobile Club.

Bronze-tier supporters include Sadiq Fath Al Khaja, Abdulhamid Abdulrahman Al Khouri, Rashid Mubarak Al Hajri, Mohammed Rasool Khouri and Sons, and Mohammed Abduljaleel Al Faheem.

Established in 2021, the UAETSS plays a central role in developing athletic talent through collaboration with sports federations, clubs, and academic institutions. Its strategic goals include enhancing talent identification, creating a supportive development environment, and providing access to world-class training, coaching, and competitions to nurture athletes to the highest international standards.