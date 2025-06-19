ENOC Group concludes 9th Lubricants Global Distributors Meet in Thailand

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, successfully concluded its 9th Lubricants Global Distributors Meet in Thailand, where it brought together key distributors from across the world to discuss industry advancements and challenges within the global distribution network.

Over 25 international distributors attended the global event, which saw first-time representation from Thailand, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Jordan, and Congo. This reaffirms the Group’s successful market penetration and expanding international network in line with its long-term business growth strategy.

With the global electric vehicle fluids market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.6% from 2024 to 2030, this year’s event also saw the introduction of Elektra, a dedicated range of fluids developed for electric and hybrid vehicles, in addition to three petrol engine oils that meet the latest API SQ specifications.

ENOC also showcased its redesigned and enhanced packaging for its lubricant products at the meet, which was launched at Automechanika Dubai last year.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, “We are pleased to bring together our key distributors from across the world in a high-growth market in Southeast Asia to discuss global trends and charter the course for the future of the industry. In response to the escalating demand for EVs, we are introducing Elektra, a dedicated range of fluids developed specifically for electric and hybrid vehicles, which is a testament to our commitment to meeting global needs.”

ENOC currently exports lubricants to more than 60 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The Group operates two state-of-the-art production facilities in the UAE with a combined annual capacity exceeding 300,000 tonnes.