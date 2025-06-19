RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Malaysia

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Tengku Sirajuzzaman Bin Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE, who came to greet him.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and his accompanying delegation, discussing ways to strengthen close cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia across various sectors.

The meeting also included discussions on several topics of mutual interest.

For his part, the Malaysian Ambassador expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality, praising the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and the ongoing developmental progress in Ras Al Khaimah.