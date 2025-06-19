Hamdan bin Zayed reaffirms UAE commitment to supporting refugees worlwide

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, has reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to supporting and advocating for refugee issues worldwide, drawing global attention to their humanitarian conditions and strengthening their ability to overcome exceptional crises.

He noted the pivotal role the UAE plays in alleviating the plight of refugees and addressing the root causes of displacement through comprehensive development and humanitarian efforts, made possible by the guidance of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In a statement marking World Refugee Day, observed annually on 20th June, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE recognised early on the impact of instability, lack of development and the spread of conflict on the increasing prevalence of displacement. For this reason, the country has allocated a significant portion of its national income to supporting less developed regions and has worked to promote social peace by championing the values of tolerance and coexistence.

He stressed that by advancing global development goals, the international community lays a strong foundation for inclusive partnerships that can support the most vulnerable societies and help stabilise their conditions.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed the UAE’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding and supporting refugees, alleviating their suffering and preserving their dignity. He called on the international community to step up efforts to curb the refugee crisis and ensure better living conditions for those affected.

He praised the initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “The Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent, particularly the Fund for Refugee Women, which she established to empower female refugees economically, socially and psychologically. This initiative, he said, has transformed programmes targeting women in developing communities.

Among other key UAE contributions in this area, he highlighted the distance learning initiative and the UAE Digital School, which has been implemented in several host countries to ensure access to education for refugee children. The initiative offers flexible, smart educational tools that help overcome the obstacles created by displacement, in line with the fourth Sustainable Development Goal: ensuring inclusive, equitable quality education and lifelong learning for all, including refugees.

Sheikh Hamdan explained that the UAE’s efforts stem from a long-standing system of values and goals aimed at helping refugees overcome hardship, regain their productivity, and support host communities by sharing the burden of increasing refugee flows. This includes launching development projects to meet refugees’ healthcare, education, livelihood and basic service needs.

He also underscored the key role of the Emirates Red Crescent in advocating for and protecting refugees, noting that the organisation has established and managed many refugee camps in several countries. Despite the expanding scope of displacement, he said, the Red Crescent has consistently delivered high-quality services and demonstrated solidarity with affected populations.

Sheikh Hamdan also commended the efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in assisting millions of refugees and displaced persons in dozens of countries, ensuring their basic needs are met. He expressed appreciation for the partnership between the UNHCR and the Emirates Red Crescent, which helps prevent the worsening of humanitarian conditions in many regions.

He added that the Red Crescent places high importance on strengthening cooperation with international humanitarian organisations and continually seeks to expand collaboration and share expertise.