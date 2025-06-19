14th Heat Exhaustion and Disease Prevention Campaign to begin in Sharjah next month

SHARJAH, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in partnership with the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs and public and private sector entities, has announced the launch of the 14th edition of the Heat Exhaustion and Disease Prevention Campaign, under the slogan “Your Safety is Our Priority”.

The campaign begins on 3rd July and coincides with the midday work ban period across July and August.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the risks of heat exposure and provide outdoor workers with tools to prevent heat-related illnesses. It aligns with national efforts to prioritise wellbeing and supports the UAE’s Year of Community initiative.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, attended by Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Sharjah, and Mona Al Hawai, Chairperson of the Board of the Friends of Kidney Patients, alongside campaign partners.

This year, the campaign will expand its scope to include families, domestic workers, factory employees, and field-based professionals such as police officers, municipal inspectors, engineers, and delivery drivers.

Awareness activities will be rolled out through virtual sessions, SMS alerts, and on-site events in over nine locations in Sharjah and its Central and Eastern Regions. The campaign will offer educational lectures, medical screenings, and health-focused competitions with giveaways to promote safe practices.

On-site field inspections will be increased to ensure compliance with the midday work ban in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Workers will also receive protective gear, food, and drinking water.

The media campaign will run across radio, TV, and social platforms to spread health and safety messages more widely.

The campaign underscores the importance of public-private collaboration in health promotion. It aims to improve health literacy, deliver on-site services in multiple languages, and protect vulnerable groups during the summer heat.

Partners include the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Police, Emirates Health Services, Sharjah Sports Council, Labour Standards Development Authority, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Prevention and Safety Authority, Sharjah Volunteering Centre, Sharjah Coop, Sharjah Charity International, the Friends of Kidney Patients Association, Emirates Red Crescent, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Fast Building Contracting, Al Jaber Optical, Medcare Group, Aster DM Healthcare, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, NMC Hospital, Zulekha Hospital, Life Pharmacy Group and Gaia Healthcare.

Mohammed Al Zarooni affirmed that the campaign reflects the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding worker welfare and fostering safe work environments. He said the campaign follows international standards set by the World Health Organisation and contributes to sustainable development by prioritising human health.

“Empowering people and ensuring a balance between workplace demands and public health is essential, especially during the summer. This campaign reinforces MoHAP’s dedication to preventive care and builds solidarity between institutions and communities,” he said.

Al Zarooni added that the campaign will expand outreach, provide multilingual resources, and promote a culture of safety across all sectors.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, said the campaign exemplifies social responsibility and human solidarity, in line with the vision of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Council.

She noted that the campaign offers guidance on hydration, sun avoidance, appropriate clothing, and nutrition to help workers better manage heat. “It is the unity of the campaign’s partners and associations that drives this mission forward,” she added.