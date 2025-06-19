Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi first in UAE to receive AAHRPP accreditation

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has become the first and only research hospital in the UAE to receive full accreditation from the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP), earning the globally recognised “gold seal” for ethical and high-quality research.

The AAHRPP accreditation, considered the gold standard in research excellence, confirms that the hospital’s policies, procedures and operations meet internationally accepted best practices. This milestone ensures that all aspects of research—protocol review, oversight and participant engagement—are conducted with the highest ethical standards, protecting the rights and wellbeing of research participants.

Since launching its research programme, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has enrolled over 5,000 patients across more than 600 studies, completing 256, including 40 in 2024 alone.

Dr Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “As we celebrate a decade of world-class care, this recognition is a proud moment for the hospital and the region. It reaffirms our commitment to ethical research that advances patient care and sets a new benchmark for integrity and innovation in medical research.”

The accreditation followed a rigorous evaluation, including a site visit and team interviews. It reflects the dedication of the hospital’s research teams, whose work is shaping the future of healthcare in the region.

Dr Sawsan Abdel-Razig, Chief Academic Officer, noted, “This makes Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi the first institution in the UAE to receive AAHRPP accreditation for its Research Ethics Committee. It is a testament to the strength and integrity of our research community. Ethical research goes beyond compliance—it is about prioritising the safety of participants while fostering innovation. This accreditation highlights our responsibility to advance medical knowledge with global impact.”

The hospital was named the UAE’s top research hospital by the Ministry of Health and Prevention for the second consecutive year in 2024. Currently, it is conducting 226 active research studies, supported by more than 200 research-engaged caregivers. Research efforts have attracted over AED12 million in funding from regulators and partners.

Three physician-researchers also secured grants through the Department of Health’s Ma’an Research Grant Cycle in 2024. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi recorded the highest number of indexed publications in 2023, reinforcing its leadership in medical research.

AAHRPP-accredited institutions include those in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and now the UAE. The accreditation confirms that Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s research protections exceed internationally required safeguards.

As it continues to grow its research capacity, this accreditation cements Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s role as a regional and global leader in ethical, transformative medical research.