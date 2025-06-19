First Public Finance Forum discusses public debt management strategies

ISTANBUL, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Public Finance Award, in partnership with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO) of the League of Arab States and under the patronage of the Government of Sharjah, hosted the first Public Finance Forum in Istanbul, Türkiye, from 18th to 19th June.

Titled “Managing Public Debt in a Changing World – Sustainable Strategies to Address Global Economic Challenges”, the forum aimed to exchange knowledge and best practices in public finance and strengthen countries' ability to manage debt and enhance financial performance.

The event featured a range of experts and officials discussing emerging trends in public finance and sharing government success stories. Attendees included Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) and Board of Trustees member; Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Secretary-General of the Award and Director of SFD; Dr Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani, Director-General of ARADO; ministers, officials, and delegates from ministries of finance, debt departments, banks, and financial institutions from Arab countries and beyond.

In his keynote, Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi stressed the importance of Arab cooperation to tackle global economic shifts. He said the forum served as a vital platform for exchanging experiences in managing public debt and supporting financial excellence, transparency and efficiency.

He noted that the Sharjah Public Finance Award encourages government entities and individuals to adopt innovative financial strategies aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. The award, he said, inspires institutions across the Arab world to pursue excellence in public finance, contributing to economic growth and comprehensive development.

Dr Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani described the forum as an opportunity to support countries facing economic challenges. He emphasised that the Sharjah Public Finance Award and ARADO partnership presents a model of excellence in financial governance, aiming to improve fiscal performance and national economies through sustainable financial systems.

He added, “We aim to continue hosting this forum to foster innovation and collaboration in public finance. It offers a path for governments to achieve their financial aspirations and developmental goals.”

The forum opened with an overview of the award’s objectives, followed by a main session moderated by Dr Al-Hatlan. It featured remarks from Yasser Sobhi, Egypt’s Deputy Minister of Finance; Dr Mahmoud Mohieddin, UN Special Envoy on Financing for Development; Dr Mohamed Maait, Executive Director representing the Arab and Maldives Group at the IMF; and Dr Abdullah Khaled bin Rabian, Financial and Economic Consultant. Speakers addressed sustainability, debt strategy and responses to global economic pressures.

Sessions also included case studies from Arab governments and Sharjah, highlighting successful public debt management and challenges facing Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states. Key topics included geopolitical shifts, inflation, trade wars and chronic debt. The event concluded with a closing statement delivered by Dr Hassan Diab.