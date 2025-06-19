MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to UAE

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Arusha Cooray, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the UAE.

Al Shamsi wished the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka success in the performance of her duties and emphasized the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.