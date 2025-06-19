UAE a global model in drug prevention: UN official

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Judge Hatem Fouad Aly, Regional Representative for the Gulf region at the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has affirmed that the UAE represents a leading global model in tackling drug abuse and promoting effective prevention strategies.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Drug Prevention Forum 2025, which commenced today in Abu Dhabi, Fouad said that UNODC maintains a strategic partnership with the UAE to bolster efforts in drug prevention and control.

He described the event as an important opportunity to highlight the dangers posed by drug abuse and to showcase the national efforts in prevention, enforcement, international cooperation, treatment and rehabilitation.

Fouad praised the UAE's commitment to working closely with the UNODC to counter drug-related risks, citing several pioneering initiatives covering prevention, community awareness, public empowerment, law enforcement and international collaboration.

He underlined the UAE’s innovative approach to combatting drug abuse and noted that the fruitful partnership between the UAE and the UNODC has now extended for more than a decade. He added, "We are pleased that the UAE has provided the opportunity to host this distinguished forum, coinciding with the Year of the Community."

Fouad also highlighted the forum’s focus on the role of various segments of society in addressing the issue, raising awareness of the associated risks and presenting the tools provided by the UAE to support the community in overcoming this challenge.