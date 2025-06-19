Dubai Women Establishment, Ashridge Hult unveil 'SheLeads' programme for Emirati women

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Dubai Women Establishment has launched the “SheLeads” Program for Future Female Leaders, in partnership with Ashridge Hult International Business School.

The programme will take place from 23rd to 27th June 2025.

Hosted at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah in Dubai, the five-day programme will bring together 25 mid-level female leaders from 13 entities across the public and private sectors.

Explicitly designed for mid-career professionals, the programme aims to equip participants with the skills and strategic insight required to deliver impactful contributions to the UAE’s national development and prepare them for future leadership roles in the UAE’s decision-making landscape.

The initiative underscores H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed's vital role in advancing the leadership potential of Emirati women and reaffirms Dubai’s enduring commitment to empowering women across all sectors.

As a key addition to the Establishment’s portfolio of strategic initiatives, the “SheLeads” Program highlights Dubai Women Establishment’s dedication to providing world-class, high-quality training opportunities that foster a strong pipeline of female leaders.

Throughout the programme, participants will engage in dynamic sessions and discussions covering essential leadership themes including the importance of identifying and amplifying personal strengths and influence, building high-performing teams, strategic thinking for professional excellence, and leadership.