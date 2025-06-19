MBRSG hosts fifth round of Public Administration Forum

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) today hosted the fifth Public Administration Forum under the theme “Strategic Horizons: The UAE Economic Diplomacy Report 2024–2025 – Advancing Policy, Trade, and Global Partnerships Through Evidence-Based Insights”.

Held at the School’s premises in Dubai World Trade Centre, the forum convened decision-makers, diplomats, economists and policy experts to discuss the UAE’s evolving economic diplomacy.

This year’s forum marked the launch of the UAE Economic Diplomacy Report 2024–2025, jointly prepared by MBRSG and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), with contributions from international and local researchers.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said, “The forum reflects our commitment to building a forward-looking model of economic diplomacy based on strategic collaboration and informed decision-making. The report showcases the UAE’s growing global presence through indicators on investment, sovereign wealth funds and economic partnerships.”

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, said, “Economic choices today form part of a broader national narrative. This forum illustrates the UAE’s efforts to expand partnerships and foster sustainable prosperity through innovation, integrity, and impact.”

The report provides a comprehensive review of UAE economic diplomacy, including its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), sovereign wealth fund strategies, and integration of digital economy and climate diplomacy tools. It includes case studies from Asia, Africa and Latin America, and recommends enhanced coordination, capacity building, and integration of economic tools into foreign policy.

Key data highlighted in the report include: FDI inflows of US$30.7 billion in 2023; 24 CEPAs signed, with 16 in effect; AED835 billion in non-oil trade in Q1 2025 (up 18.6%); Non-oil exports reached AED177.3 billion (21% of total trade); UAE GDP stood at AED1.77 trillion in 2024, with the non-oil sector contributing 75.5%; Foreign aid amounted to US$3.45 billion in 2022; Sovereign wealth fund assets: ADIA (US$993 billion); Mubadala (US$302 billion), EIA (US$87 billion); Over 200,000 new business licences issued in 2024, with 1.1 million companies active in the UAE.

The event included speeches by Dr. Al Marri and Dr. Al Dhaheri and brought together officials, diplomats, trade experts, academics and students. Forum sessions covered CEPAs, sovereign wealth funds, economic diplomacy policies and the humanitarian dimensions of UAE foreign aid.

Speakers included Dr Ahmed Rashad (AGDA), Dr. Mona El-Sholkamy (MBRSG), Amb. Husain Haqqani (AGDA), and Dina Abdullah, Senior Trade Specialist.

The fourth session featured a lecture by Amb. Haqqani on The Strategic Importance of UAE Foreign Aid, highlighting how UAE aid strengthens global partnerships and advances human-centred diplomacy.

The forum concluded with an open dialogue session aimed at fostering cross-sectoral collaboration and knowledge exchange to shape a future-ready model of UAE economic diplomacy.