Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy’s inaugural cohort

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the graduation ceremony of the inaugural cohort of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy held at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, celebrating 194 graduates.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates and their families on this achievement, wished them continued success in their academic and professional journeys, and reaffirmed their role in advancing the maritime transport and logistics sector in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

He also emphasised the pivotal role of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy in preparing and qualifying national talent, including maritime specialists and logistics engineers, to equip the maritime transport and logistics sector with skilled human capital capable of driving sustainable growth in the industry and enhancing its regional and global competitiveness, as it represents a key pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive economic development.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said, “We are proud of the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at the graduation ceremony of the inaugural cohort of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, which is a milestone in the development of the UAE’s maritime and shipping sector, aligning with the UAE leadership’s vision to accelerate efforts aiming to make the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy a beacon of marine sciences.”

He added, “In just a short time, the academy has succeeded in playing a leading role in this field, graduating skilled and competent talents who are today prepared to tackle the challenges and requirements of the future. The academy has also established an advanced platform for research and development, which will play an instrumental role in sustaining growth in the maritime sector locally and globally.”

Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, President of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said, “Today’s graduation ceremony is a major achievement of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, which is fulfilling a critical role in providing the UAE maritime and shipping industry with a steady supply of certified professionals who will take our industry to the next level.”

Al Wahedi added, “This academy, the first of its kind in the UAE, has evolved to become a proven driver of prosperous job opportunities in the maritime sector. I want to personally thank the members of this first graduating class for their commitment and enthusiasm and wish them the best of luck in their new endeavours as they serve the growing needs of the global maritime industry.”

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, part of AD Ports Group, was established in 2019 and began to receive students in 2021. It offers a comprehensive range of maritime education and training programmes, including eight core academic tracks. The academy currently has 410 students, approximately 85 per cent of whom are UAE Nationals.

The academy provides diploma certifications across 13 maritime and logistics specialisations, such as ship and tanker chartering, marine engineering technology, shipping and marine operations, and supply chain and port management. The academy also offers chief officer programmes, simulation training, and maritime shipping management courses. In addition, it delivers technical training for the maritime and shipping sectors, along with accredited programmes in financial and accounting training.

In less than four years since welcoming its first cohort, the academy has become a key contributor to maritime education, training, and research and development in the Gulf region. It has conducted 150 training and development programmes, delivered more than 446,000 training hours to 4,220 trainees, and organised onboard training around the world that have benefited more than 100 students.

The academy’s simulation centre has delivered training across more than 400 scenarios using six full-mission maritime simulators. In the consultancy field, academy experts have contributed to 43 industrial projects, registered seven patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and launched the Maritime Sustainability Research Centre under Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi to support the maritime sector and enhance public-private collaboration in this vital field.