RTA receives flag to host UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2026

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has received the official flag to host the Global Public Transport Summit 2026, during its participation in this year’s summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Organised by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), it marks the second time Dubai has been selected to host the event, having first done so in 2011.

RTA also announced the signing of agreements to procure 637 buses equipped with Euro 6 engines, at a total value of AED1.1 billion. The buses are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

The Dubai delegation, led by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, took part in the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2025, attended by 1,900 members from over 100 countries. The event featured 300 speakers and 80 discussion panels focused on sustainable and smart mobility.

Alongside the summit, a transport exhibition brought together 400 companies and more than 10,000 visitors. RTA showcased its latest projects in autonomous mobility, sustainable transport and digital customer services.

Al Tayer said Dubai’s selection as host city reflects international confidence in the emirate’s infrastructure and public transport systems, adding that RTA’s participation is rooted in a long-standing strategic partnership with UITP. This began with Dubai’s hosting of the 2011 summit and continued through the launch of the MENA Centre for Transport Excellence and five editions of the UITP MENA Congress and Exhibition.

He said Dubai’s public transport share rose from 6 percent in 2006 to 21.6 percent in 2024, and the new buses will support geographic expansion and efforts to shift to a fully electric and hydrogen-powered fleet by 2050.

During the event, RTA signed four agreements for 637 low-emission buses, including 40 electric buses – the UAE’s largest and first-of-their-kind order. Deliveries will take place across 2025 and 2026.

Agreements were signed with global manufacturers, including Volvo, MAN, Zhongtong Bus and Anadolu Isuzu, alongside a Memorandum of Understanding with China’s BYD to trial a high-tech electric bus in Dubai.

Bus specifications include 40 electric Zhongtong buses (72 passengers), 400 MAN city buses (86 passengers), 51 Zhongtong buses (72 passengers), 76 Volvo double-deckers (98 passengers), and 70 articulated buses from Anadolu Isuzu (111 passengers). The fleet complies with Euro 6 standards and features low-floor boarding, spaces for bicycles, designated family and People of Determination areas, Wi-Fi, smart fare systems, and driver authentication technologies.

Most buses will also include the Raqeeb driver behaviour monitoring system and Rasid passenger counting system to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

RTA also participated in the exhibition with a stand presenting major transport projects. These included Dubai Walk, featuring 6,500 km of pedestrian pathways; the 30 km Dubai Metro Blue Line with 14 stations; the solar-powered RAILBUS; the Aerial Taxi project with Skyports and Joby Aviation set for 2026; a 3D-printed electric abra accommodating 20 passengers; and a biometric palm-print fare system for Dubai Metro.

Al Tayer also toured the exhibition and reviewed innovations from Hamburg, BYD, MAN, and Volkswagen, where he received a presentation from Christian Senger on Volkswagen’s global strategy for autonomous mobility. He viewed a live demonstration of the ID. Buzz AD, a Level 4 autonomous vehicle undergoing pilot tests in Hamburg.

Discussions explored future cooperation, including the potential deployment of the MOIA autonomous shuttle in Dubai, aligned with RTA’s smart mobility strategy.