MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Kazakhstan to UAE

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Rauan Zhumabek, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE.

Al Shamsi wished the new Ambassador of Kazakhstan success in the performance of his duties and emphasized the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Kazakhstan in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.