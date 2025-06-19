Abdulla Al Hamed meets Prince of Netherlands, Cannes official ahead of BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi

CANNES, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, met Constantijn Christof Frederik Aschwin, Prince of the Netherlands, Honorary President of the World Press Photo Foundation, and Jean-Michel Arnaud, President of le Palais des Festivals and Deputy Mayor for Culture in the city of Cannes, during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office.

The discussions formed part of the preparations for the BRIDGE Summit, which will be held in Abu Dhabi this December. Al Hamed said the summit will serve as a strategic platform to forge effective media partnerships, exchange successful expertise and develop innovative working models that advance the sector while promoting constructive dialogue and social responsibility.

Al Hamed and Prince Constantijn explored prospects for joint cooperation and strategic partnerships that enhance the media’s role in supporting humanitarian values and advancing global initiatives in journalism, visual storytelling and cultural exchange.

Al Hamed invited the prince to participate in the summit, emphasising the value of contributions from leading institutions such as World Press Photo Foundation in shaping conversations on the future of media and the power of imagery to foster intercultural understanding.

In a separate meeting, Al Hamed and Jean-Michel Arnaud discussed collaboration between the Cannes Lions Festival and the BRIDGE Summit to develop talent in cinema and drama through training programmes and knowledge exchange with international experts.

They also reviewed the pivotal role of cities in strengthening the creative economy by hosting major global events and building integrated ecosystems that attract talent, investment and innovation.