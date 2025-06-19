Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group supports ‘Dubai Schools’ project with AED14 million contribution

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Schools project has received AED14 million in funding following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) and the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG).

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision to develop an innovative, high-quality educational model that upholds Emirati values and ensures seamless access for all.

The contribution supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Education Strategy 2033, both of which focus on building a future-ready education system aligned with the emirate’s long-term ambitions.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Steering Committee of Dubai Schools; Ahmad AbdulKarim Julfar, Chairman of the Board, Knowledge Fund Establishment; Dr. Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairperson of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group; and Abdulla Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti said, “Investing in education is investing in the future — a key driver of human, social, and economic development. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai continues to strengthen a world-class education system focused on student empowerment. Our ambition is to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 cities in education quality, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

Al Basti added, “Launched in 2021 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, the Dubai Schools project embodies the leadership’s commitment to making education a national priority and fostering public-private collaboration. We commend the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group for their valuable support and appreciate their pivotal role in advancing Dubai’s journey as a global education destination.”

Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar commented, “We believe education is the cornerstone of a sustainable and prosperous future. This initiative is not merely financial support — it’s a strategic contribution to empowering a new generation of learners with the knowledge and skills to shape their communities. At KFE, we are committed to advancing educational innovation and cultivating an inspiring learning environment that fuses creativity with knowledge — strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for education and development.”

Dr. Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg said, “At ESAG, we are proud to support impactful national initiatives such as the Dubai Schools project. Education is the bedrock of sustainable development and a key enabler of youth empowerment. Supporting education is not a one-off charitable act — it is an integral part of our long-term social responsibility through which we aim to meet student needs and support them throughout their academic journey.”

Abdulla Al Awar expressed his appreciation for ESAG's generous support, saying, “This collaboration is a model of effective public-private partnership that expands expands access to quality education for all. At KFE, we are committed to building strategic annual partnerships that enhance learning outcomes, broaden opportunities, and reinforce the principle of equal access — particularly for students most in need.”

Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan in 2021, the Dubai Schools project offers a pioneering school model aligned with international standards and rooted in Emirati values. It represents a significant addition to Dubai’s educational ecosystem, with a focus on capacity-building, cognitive and physical development, and advanced learning in science and technology. The project also provides integrated, student-centred learning environments that foster curiosity, exploration, and creative thinking.

Public and private partnerships that enable student success continue to play a vital role in expanding enrolment and supporting academic continuity. By 2033, the Dubai Schools expansion plan aims to increase capacity to 15,000 seats across campuses in Nad Al Sheba, Al Barsha, and Al Khawaneej.