UAE, Indonesia sign MoU for safeguarding public resources, promoting effective governance principles

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Accountability Authority and the Audit Board of the Republic of Indonesia have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of safeguarding public resources and promoting effective governance principles.

The MoU was signed at the headquarters of the UAE Accountability Authority in Abu Dhabi during a meeting between Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority, and Dr. Isma Yatun, Chairwoman of the Audit Board of the Republic of Indonesia. This agreement comes within the framework of enhancing oversight relations between the two countries.

The MoU covers a variety of cooperation areas, including the exchange of specialised knowledge, sharing of best practices in auditing, accounting, and oversight of public resources. It also enables mutual benefit from training programmes and capacity-building initiatives, as well as coordination in participation at relevant events and conferences.

The MoU also affirms both countries' commitment to advancing governance standards in vital sectors, contributing to sustainable development and enhancing global economic security and stability.