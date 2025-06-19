UAE participates in Beijing International Book Fair 2025 to strengthen cultural partnership with China

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Culture (MoC) is participating in the 31st edition of the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), taking place in the Chinese capital from June 18 to 22, 2025. The UAE’s presence reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing global cultural dialogue and deepening its strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China.

Moc’s participation comes as part of the national pavilion ‘UAE Pavilion’, inaugurated in the presence of Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture; Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre; and Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association.

The event saw wide participation from federal and local government entities, academic institutions, and Emirati publishing houses, aiming to showcase facets of the UAE’s creative landscape and deepen cultural and intellectual exchange with the People’s Republic of China.

The UAE programme features a rich array of activities, including literary panels, traditional performances, children’s reading and art workshops, and curated displays of Emirati publications. Visitors also learn about major national initiatives such as the Golden Visa recommendation service for creatives, Sheikh Zayed Book Award, “Kalimah” translation project, and grant programs supporting publishing and translation. These efforts underscore the Ministry’s strategic investment in intellectual and cultural development.

A dedicated Emirati Chinese Archive within the pavilion celebrates the longstanding historical and cultural ties between the two nations, showcasing key moments of cooperation in publishing, translation, and the creative industries.

Commenting on the UAE’s participation, Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, states: “Our presence at the Beijing International Book Fair affirms the UAE’s commitment to fostering cultural connectivity and creating meaningful international partnerships, particularly in Asia. Culture is a vital strategic bridge that promotes understanding, mutual respect, and collaboration between peoples.”

He adds: “We believe that supporting publishers and creatives is an investment in the future of knowledge and in building a well-read, culturally aware, and globally connected society. With this vision in mind, the Ministry of Culture has empowered writers through the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity. To date, the program has supported more than 30 Emirati creatives in the fields of authorship and publishing, including books, magazines, and digital media. This reflects the Ministry’s broader commitment to sustaining and advancing local cultural production.

Recognised as one of the world’s premier literary events, the Beijing International Book Fair draws thousands of publishers, authors, and cultural professionals from across the globe. The event features a broad program of professional and public events, including Chinese Book Award Ceremony, PubTech Conference, Artistic Publishing Forum, World Children’s Book Forum, and Beijing International Illustration Forum, alongside specialized exhibitions such as the Beijing Picture Book Fair, International Art Book Fair, and Cookbook Fair.

