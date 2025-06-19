UFC announces July Abu Dhabi fight card

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) – The UFC is back in Abu Dhabi on July 26 for a UFC Fight Night card at Etihad Arena.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the first six matchups for that fight card, including the main event, which pits former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker against the rising Reinier de Ridder. In the evening’s co-main event, Aaron Pico makes his UFC debut opposite Movsar Evloev in a five-round featherweight matchup.

UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Card: Official Fights

Robert Whittaker vs. Renier de Ridder - Middleweight

Movsar Evloev vs. Aaron Pico - Featherweight

Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee - Bantamweight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov - Bantamweight

Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault - Middleweight

Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov - Light Heavyweight