President of Angola receives Shakhboot bin Nahyan

LUANDA, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) – João Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, received Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, to mark the beginning of his official visit to Angola’s capital, Luanda.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Lourenço, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Angola.

For his part, President Lourenço conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, President Lourenço and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan discussed bilateral relations and ways to further enhance them. They also underlined collaborative efforts as well as opportunities to strengthen and advance cooperation across various fields to achieve mutual benefit for the two countries and their peoples.

The visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan to Angola reflects the UAE’s commitment to building strong and robust partnerships to achieve shared interests and promote further growth and prosperity.