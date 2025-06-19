Record figures for FDI into UAE reflect significant developments in UAE economy: Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, stated that the record figures for foreign direct investment into the UAE, as highlighted in the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2025, reflect the significant developments in the UAE economy. This progress is driven by our leadership's visionary approach, which emphasises greater openness to the world through strategic partnerships with influential countries in the global economy.

He noted that the record annual increase of 48% in foreign investments, reaching AED 167 billion in 2024, demonstrates the confidence of major global economies and key international players in the UAE as a trusted investment and trade partner. The UAE boasts one of the best business environments worldwide, which is further demonstrated by it accounting for over a third of the region's foreign investment inflows. The country also ranks second in new foreign direct investment projects, following the United States, the world's largest economy.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the continued growth in foreign investment reflects the successful alignment of strategic plans being implemented by the UAE. These include expanding commercial and investment opportunities through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements programme, fostering knowledge-based and innovative sectors, and attracting and retaining the best companies and talents globally.

The UAE is committed to enhancing its business environment to stimulate growth and expansion, solidifying its position year after year as an international business hub and a preferred global destination, where creative ideas meet capital seeking promising opportunities.